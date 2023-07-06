Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 123,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,976. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

