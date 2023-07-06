Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 211,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,015. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.