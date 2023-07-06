Merit Financial Group LLC Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.71. 34,573,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,448,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.