Merit Financial Group LLC Has $28.73 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,102 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after acquiring an additional 737,544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 506,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,851. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

