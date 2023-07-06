Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.44. 70,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.18 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

