Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587,467 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

