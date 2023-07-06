Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 196,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

