Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 303,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,045. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.