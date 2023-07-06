Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 398,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,479. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

