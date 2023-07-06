Meter Governance Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $135,438.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00006579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,723,179 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,656 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

