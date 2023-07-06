MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $78.16 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $78.16 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $17.50 or 0.00058266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.32492759 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,903,783.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

