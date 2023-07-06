Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $14,332,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 413.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

