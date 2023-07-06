Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases $21,154.40 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 853 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $21,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

