Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 1.7%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73). 136,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 676% from the average session volume of 17,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.30.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

