Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 296,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,289,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,355 shares of company stock worth $4,912,967 in the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

