Monument Capital Management Acquires 2,470 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

