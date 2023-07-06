Monument Capital Management Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.