Monument Capital Management Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Shares of BATS XVV opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

