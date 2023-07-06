Monument Capital Management Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $198.90 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

