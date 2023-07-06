Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CION Investment by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION Investment Price Performance

CION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group started coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

CION opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 715.79%.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

