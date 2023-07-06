Monument Capital Management Takes $240,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $339.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

