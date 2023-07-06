Morgan Stanley Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $89.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $104.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
