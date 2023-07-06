Morgan Stanley Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $89.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

