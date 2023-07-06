Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 3,597 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORFFree Report) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 483,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.11. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

