Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

