Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11,133.50

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £111.34 ($141.31) and traded as high as £114.50 ($145.32). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £114.50 ($145.32), with a volume of 57 shares traded.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 110.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,664.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 250 ($3.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,299.27%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.