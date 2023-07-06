M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.