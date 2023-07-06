MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 55,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About MV Oil Trust

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.