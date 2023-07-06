Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002340 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $94.77 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,394.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00324492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00940306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00551010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00062732 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00141607 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

