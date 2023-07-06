NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.06) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.75 ($4.17).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NWG traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 232.70 ($2.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,570,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.47. The company has a market capitalization of £20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 567.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.20 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.97).

Insider Activity

About NatWest Group

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,443.20). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,423.59). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,443.20). Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.