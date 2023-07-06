NatWest Group plc Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NatWest Group plc bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

SBUX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 2,473,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.