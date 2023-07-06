Navcoin Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $31,637.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00189341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013928 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,501,724 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.