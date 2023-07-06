Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 50.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $24,710.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00053068 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013610 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,502,924 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

