Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.