NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NerdWallet Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $708.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.00 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRDS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

