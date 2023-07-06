New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

NYCB stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

