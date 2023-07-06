NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.10 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

