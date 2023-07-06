Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIVG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.