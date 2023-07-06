Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $471.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

