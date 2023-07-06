Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.85 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

