Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.16. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

