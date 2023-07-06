Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $372.99 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.05 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average of $340.07.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

