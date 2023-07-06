Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

