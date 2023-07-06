Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.