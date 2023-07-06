Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 4,046 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $435.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.85. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

