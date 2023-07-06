Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

