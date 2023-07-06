Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the quarter. Novanta accounts for 3.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.96% of Novanta worth $225,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 59.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,242 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novanta by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 206,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $177.63 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.47. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

