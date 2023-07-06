Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

JHAA stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHAA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.