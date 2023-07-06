Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 452,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 20.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Nuvei Trading Down 4.4 %

NVEI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 120,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,267. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

