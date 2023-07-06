Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
