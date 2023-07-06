Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stake Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Omega Flex worth $61,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Omega Flex by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Omega Flex Price Performance

OFLX stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $977.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

